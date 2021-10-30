Boise State mounts comeback, tops Colorado State 28-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Hank Bachmeier threw three touchdown passes and Boise State erased a 13-0 first-quarter deficit to knock off Colorado State, 28-19 on Saturday night.

Cayden Camper sandwiched field goals from 22- and 20-yards out around a 30-yard Todd Centeio-to-Cameron Butler touchdown pass to stake Colorado State to the 13-0 lead.

The Broncos got on the board with 1:50 left in the first half when Bachmeier capped a 13-play, 97-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Octavius Evans, but the Rams answered with Camper’s third field goal of the half from 20-yards out with :11 left.

Evans cut the Colorado State lead to three with a 13-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Bachmeier put Boise State in front with an 11-yard strike to Stefan Cobbs and padded the lead with a 51-yard bomb to Tyneil Hopper in the fourth quarter.

Bachmeier was 21 of 32 for 253 yards passing and did not throw an interception to lead the Broncos (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West). Khalil Shakir caught nine passes for 118 yards and Cyrus Habibi-Likio carried 19 times for 61 yards.

Centeio was 23 of 36 for 276 yards passing without an interception and carried 10 times for 65 yards. Trey McBride caught 10 passes for 103 yards and Camper kicked four field goals for the Rams (3-5, 2-2), the longest from 28 yards out in the third quarter.

