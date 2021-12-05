Central Michigan to play Boise State in Arizona Bowl

Boise State (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Central Michigan (8-4, Mid-American), Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tuscon, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: WR Khalil Shakir, 77 receptions, 1,117 yards receiving, seven touchdowns.

Central Michigan: RB Lew Nichols III, 1,710 yards rushing (No. 1 nationally), 300 yards receiving, 17 total TDs.

NOTABLE

Boise State: The Broncos had two road wins over ranked opponents in a season for the first time in program history. Boise State beat then-No. 10 BYU 26-17 in Provo, Utah on Oct. 9 and cruised to a 40-14 win at No. 23 Fresno State on Nov. 6.

Central Michigan: Coach Jim McElwain took over the program after the Chippewas went 1-11 and winless against FBS opponents in 2018. CMU won eight games in 2019 and appeared in the conference championship game, losing to Miami (Ohio) 26-21, and went 3-3 in the conference-only COVID spring season.

LAST TIME

Boise State 26, Central Michigan 10. (November 24, 2001)

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 24th consecutive season earning bowl eligibility – the third-longest active streak behind Ohio State (33) and Georgia (24).

Central Michigan: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 13th bowl appearance in school history and 11th in the past 16 seasons.

—

