Daniels’ record TD pass leads Air Force past Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns, including a 92-yarder for the longest pass in school history, and Air Force turned back Colorado State 35-21 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

The Falcons (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) grabbed the lead on their first possession on John Lee Eldridge III’s only carry – a 16-yard TD run. Milton Bugg III picked off a Todd Centeio pass on Colorado State’s ensuing drive and Brad Roberts carried seven times, scoring on a 6-yard run for a 14-0 lead and accounting for 40 of the 42 yards on the drive.

After Centeio scored on a 15-yard run to get the Rams within 14-7 with 59 seconds left in the first quarter, Daniels needed just one play – the school-record scoring strike to Brandon Lewis – for a 21-7 lead.

David Bailey’s 1-yard TD run was the only scoring in the third quarter and left CSU trailing 21-14. Daniels gave Air Force a two-possession lead with a 20-yard TD pass to Dane Kinamon midway through the third quarter before the Rams answered with Bailey’s 14-yard TD run to make it 28-21. Roberts’ 4-yard TD run with 7 seconds left in the quarter capped the scoring.

Daniels completed 4 of 11 passes for 121 yards with one interception for the Falcons. It was the first time the junior two-year starter had two TD passes in the same game. He had three scoring strikes coming into the game. Roberts ran for 151 yards on 32 carries. DeAndre Hughes rushed for 107 of the Falcons’ 386 yards on the ground – carrying just eight times.

Centeio completed 13 of 22 passes for 173 yards with two picks for the Rams (3-7, 2-4).

