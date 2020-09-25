Dartmouth has role in NFL game involving female coaches, official

(Stats Perform) – Dartmouth isn’t playing games this fall, but it will be a part of football history on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team at the Cleveland Browns will mark the first NFL regular-season game in which a female coach will be on both sidelines while a female officiates the contest, according to Sam Rapoport, the league’s senior director of diversity and inclusion.

Both coaches – Cleveland’s Callie Brownson and Washington’s Jennifer King – got their first full-time coaching experience at Dartmouth under coach Buddy Teevens.

Brownson, the chief of staff for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, spent the 2018 season at Dartmouth as the offensive quality control coach. King, Washington’s full-time coaching intern under coach Ron Rivera who works with the offensive staff, was a quality control coach at Dartmouth while the Big Green earned a share of the 2019 Ivy League title.

Brownson and King began their careers through the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, a league diversity program launched in 2017.

The female official involved in Sunday’s game is Sarah Thomas, the first in NFL history, hired in 2015.