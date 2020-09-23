FCS pair named to 2020 Good Works Team

(Stats Perform) – Two players from FCS-level HBCUs, Howard’s DaShawn Simon and North Carolina Central’s Stephen Stokes, were named Wednesday to the 2020 Allstate AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Good Works Team for outstanding work on campus and in the community.

Simon is a sophomore wide receiver and Stokes a senior defensive back, both from Baltimore.

Simon was recognized for his work supporting The Grassroot Project (TGP) educating middle school students in Washington, D.C. about the importance of sexual, mental and nutritional health. He also volunteers with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Stokes works one-on-one with youth at risk of becoming involved in gangs through the Project BUILD program in Durham, North Carolina. He also serves as Big Brother mentor at a Durham elementary school and has spoken to youth in Baltimore about the importance of higher education. He’s worked with the Police Athletic League to create at-home workout videos for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence also was part of the prestigious team, which features 22 players and honorary coach Neal Brown of West Virginia.

The honorees, picked from 149 nominations, are dedicated to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others through a charitable organization or service group. Each player also must maintain a strong academic standing.

—=

2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Rakavius Chambers, Duke

Trenton Gill, North Carolina State

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Treyjohn Butler, Stanford

Elijah Hicks, California

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Adam Shibley, Michigan

Teton Saltes, New Mexico

Chanse Sylvie, Oklahoma

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III and NAIA)

Mike Delich, Bethel (Minn.)

Alexander Findura, Bloomsburg

Jacob Norris, Chadron State

Tyler Bradfield, Grand Valley State

DaShawn Simon, Howard

Stephen Stokes, North Carolina Central

Chris Backes, Saint John’s (Minn.)

Jackson Ross, University of Chicago

Steven Spirakis, Rochester

Andrew Whitaker, Washington University (Mo.)

Jace Neugebauer, William Penn

Honorary Head Coach

Neal Brown, West Virginia