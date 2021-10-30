Georgia State scores in final minute to top Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Jamyest Williams scored on a 23-yard run with 26 seconds remaining to lift Georgia State to a 21-14 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Williams’ decisive touchdown came barely one minute after Georgia Southern’s Logan Wright had tied the score on a 9-yard run with 1:39 left in the fourth.

In a game in which the teams would combine for more than 850 yards total offense, the score was tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter. With 11:19 remaining, Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg scored on a 3-yard run to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead that stood up until the final two minutes.

For Georgia State (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt), Darren Grainger completed 16 of 27 passes for 141 yards. Williams had 97 yards rushing on 12 carries and Gregg gained 87 yards on 16 carries.

For Georgia Southern (2-6, 1-4), Justin Tomlin completed 18 of 27 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. He had two interceptions, the only turnovers in the game. Wright had 20 carries for 113 of the Eagles’ 207 yards rushing.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25