TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa Claus and his reindeer are making their way around the world this Christmas Eve. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking his travel around the Earth.

The NORAD Santa Tracker has real-time updates on where the jolly man is delivering gifts. The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play stores so parents and children can track Santa on smart phones and tablets.