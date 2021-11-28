Henigan, Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 to become bowl eligible

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Seth Henigan completed 27 of 42 passes for 336 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Memphis (6-6, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) went into the season with six consecutive bowl appearances, the longest active streak in the conference.

Facing third-and-7, Henigan connected with Asa Martin for a 24-yard gain, the first of four consecutive touches by Martin to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive that gave Memphis the lead for good. Martin added receptions of 13 and 29 yards before his 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 26-21.

On the ensuing kickoff, Martin forced a fumble that was recovered at the 29 by Xavier Cullens and, after runs by Martin of 3 and 1 yard, Henigan hit Eddie Lewis on a short slant route before Lewis cut, juked and plowed through five would-be tacklers on his way to a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 12-point lead with 13:31 to play.

On the Green Wave’s ensuing possession, Tyjae Spears ripped off a 36-yard run to the Memphis 19 before Cullens picked off a pass at the 10.

Michael Pratt hit Duece Watts for a 21-yard touchdown for Tulane (2-10, 1-7) that made it 33-28 with 1:55 to play but the Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51