BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle announced Monday that he will transfer at the end of this season.

Coach Tom Allen confirmed the news at the start of his weekly news conference, explaining the two spoke last week and that Tuttle, a team captain, would remain No. 2 on the depth chart.

The 23-year-old Tuttle is in his sixth college season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

”We had an open, honest talk about his time here and he has a desire to want to play his final year. I appreciate that,” Allen said. ”He’s been a great leader for us, have a lot of love and respect for Jack. He’s earned two degrees here. It’s a unique situation, for sure, but I think it (staying this season) speaks to his character and what we’re all about here.”

The California prep star made four starts with the Hoosiers after transferring from Utah in 2019.

He replaced the injured Michael Penix in the sixth game of the eight-game 2020 season and closed out that year as the starter, then started two more games – losses to No. 10 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State – last season. Tuttle has completed 95 of 170 passes for 819 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions during his career with the Hoosiers.

Indiana (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has lost four in a row. The announcement comes one week after Allen fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.