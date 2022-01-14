Iowa All-America C Tyler Linderbaum declares for NFL draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum announced Friday he’ll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The consensus All-American was the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year and received the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He also was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

Linderbaum started 35 consecutive games at center after arriving from Solon, Iowa, as a defensive lineman. He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and the first center selected.

”To my coaches, thank you for taking a chance on a small town Iowa kid,” Linderbaum tweeted. ”Thank you for pushing me to be a great football player, but an even better man.”

