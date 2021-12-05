Jackson State, South Carolina State meet in Celebration Bowl

Jackson State (11-1, Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. South Carolina State (6-5, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), Dec. 18, noon ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Jackson State: QB Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,056 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

South Carolina State: WR Shaquan Davis averages better than 20 yards on his 38 receptions and caught three of his five touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ victory against Norfolk State in the MEAC championship game.

NOTABLE

Jackson State: The Tigers’ SWAC championship is its 18th, but first since 2007.

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs have won the MEAC 18 times, including eight under Oliver ”Buddy” Pough, the winningest coach in program history.

BOWL HISTORY

Jackson State: The Tigers have played in three bowl games, but none since the 1971 Azalea Bowl, where they beat Alabama A&M 40-21.

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs will be appearing in their 14th bowl game and looking to even their record at 7-7.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25