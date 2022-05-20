JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has died. He was 59.

The school said the longtime college football coach died on Friday but didn’t release the cause of death.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

”Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Rodriguez said. ”Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way.”

Magee spent last season as Duke’s running backs coach. He was Rodriguez’s offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks’ head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

An All-American tight end at Southern University, Magee earnd All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors three times. He also ran the offenses at Pittsburgh and New Mexico and was the American Football Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the year with West Virginia in 2007.

”Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” Jacksonville State athletic director Greg Seitz said.

