McCaffrey, no-break defense lead Northern Colorado victory

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Dylan McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 17-9 on Saturday night.

McCaffrey, the former Michigan quarterback now playing for his dad, had modest passing numbers – 11 of 23 for 74 yards – but rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. Tru Wilson added 85 yards rushing and the Bears finished with 251 yards on the ground.

The Bears (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference), who had allowed an average of 45 points in their past three games, didn’t allow a touchdown and twice forced field goals when the Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-5) reached the red zone.

Northern Colorado led 10-6 early in the fourth quarter before an 18-play, 90-yard drive ended with a 1-yard run by McCaffrey to give the Bears an 11–point lead.

Southern Utah added a field goal on its next possession then forced a punt, but the Thunderbirds’ final drive ended on downs near midfield.

SUU’s Justin Miller completed 29 of 50 passes for 307 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51