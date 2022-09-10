CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday.

The FCS Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game.

But McCall led the Chanticleers (2-0) on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, connecting with Jenkins for the go-ahead score with four minutes remaining. The Bulldogs final two possessions ended in interceptions by Lance Boykin. Gardner-Webb also lost two fumbles.

McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of TD catches. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score

Fisher was 27-of-37 passing for 403 yards with a touchdown and the two picks. T.J. Luther had 188 yards receiving on five catches.

The teams combined for 756 yards in the air and just 93 on the ground.

