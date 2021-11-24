Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim to return in 2022 after injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim will return for a sixth year in 2022, after suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in the first game this year.

Ibrahim revealed his decision Wednesday on Twitter, which the university confirmed with a subsequent announcement. Ibrahim was picked as a preseason Associated Press second team All-American for 2021, before getting hurt in the third quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 2. He had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in that game before the injury.

The Gophers also lost running backs Trey Potts and Bryce Williams to season-ending injuries.

Ibrahim won the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year award. The native of Baltimore redshirted in 2017 before accumulating 1,160 rushing yards in 2018, the second-most in Gophers history for a player in his freshman season behind Darrell Thompson (1,376).

Ibrahim is eighth on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 3,003 yards in 29 games. He’ll have an opportunity next year to catch Thompson (4,654) for the all-time lead.

