Mora to retain former UConn interim head coach Spanos as DC

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday that he is retaining the man he replaced, former interim head coach Lou Spanos, to serve as his defensive coordinator.

The decision comes despite an announcement last month from UConn that no members of Randy Edsall’s staff would be retained by Mora.

Spanos served as Edsall’s defensive coordinator from 2019 until he took the top job after the school and Edsall parted ways in September.

Spanos also served as Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2012-13 and has 27 years of coaching experience in the NFL and college.

”Lou possesses an outstanding football mind, and he was a terrific defensive coordinator on my staff for two years at UCLA,” Mora said. ”The job Lou did for UConn football in 2021 was admirable and it’s clear that he has a passion for this team and a great relationship with our student-athletes.”

Spanos said he is looking forward to working with the team again and grateful to Mora for the opportunity.

”UConn is a special place, and my family and I could not be happier,” he said.

UConn finished this season at 1-11, including 1-9 under Spanos. The Huskies’ win was a 21-15 victory over instate rival Yale in October.

