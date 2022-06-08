(Stats Perform) – The 22 FCS college football teams with a new head coach for the 2022 season, with the first game:

Abilene Christian (WAC) – Keith Patterson (Lamar, Sept. 1)

Alabama State (SWAC) – Eddie Robinson Jr. (Howard in Atlanta, Aug. 27)

Butler (Pioneer) – Mike Uremovich (St. Thomas-Florida, Sept. 3)

Delaware (CAA) – Ryan Carty (at Navy, Sept. 3)

Eastern Illinois (Ohio Valley) – Chris Wilkerson (at Northern Illinois, Sept. 1)

ETSU (Southern) – George Quarles (Mars Hill, Sept. 1)

Grambling State (SWAC) – Hue Jackson (at Arkansas State, Sept. 3)

Idaho (Big Sky) – Jason Eck (at Washington State, Sept. 3)

Idaho State (Big Sky) – Charlie Ragle (at UNLV, Aug. 27)

Jacksonville State (ASUN) – Rich Rodriguez (Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery, Alabama, Aug. 27)

Lafayette (Patriot) – John Troxell (Sacred Heart, Sept. 3)

LIU (Northeast) – Ron Cooper (at Toledo, Sept. 1)

Maine (CAA) – Jordan Stevens (at New Mexico, Sept. 3)

McNeese (Southland) – Gary Goff (at Montana State, Sept. 3)

Morgan State (MEAC) – Damon Wilson (at Georgia Southern, Sept. 3)

New Hampshire (CAA) – Rick Santos (Monmouth, Sept. 1)

Prairie View A&M (SWAC) – Leonard “Bubba” McDowell (Texas Southern, Sept. 3)

Presbyterian (Pioneer) – Steve Englehart (at Austin Peay, Sept. 3)

Southern (SWAC) – Eric Dooley (Florida Memorial, Sept. 3)

Southern Utah (WAC) – DeLane Fitzgerald (St. Thomas, Sept. 1)

UIW (WAC) – G.J. Kinne (Southern Illinois, Sept. 3)

Western Illinois (MVFC) – Myers Hendrickson (at UT Martin, Sept. 1)