O’Hara, Dunniway lead Sacramento St. over Portland St. 49-20

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Asher O’Hara accounted for two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 49-20 on Saturday night in a key Big Sky Conference matchup.

Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0) kept pace atop the conference standings with Montana State, which beat Idaho earlier in the day. The FCS 18th-ranked Hornets face UC Davis on the road next Saturday to conclude their regular season.

O’Hara completed 2 of 6 passes and tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Marshel Martin in the third quarter. He added 102 yards on the ground that included a 9-yard TD run that stretched the Hornets’ lead to 42-14 early in the fourth.

Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Skattebo and was 16-of-28 passing for 218 yards for the Hornets. Skattebo added a 38-yard TD run and finished with 85 yards rushing.

Davis Alexander threw for 231 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for Portland State (5-5, 4-3).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51