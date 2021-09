SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — First responders near Central Texas are responding to train tracks near State Highway 95 where a Union Pacific train containing hazardous cargo derailed — causing hydrochloric acid to start leaking from tanks.

The City of Smithville says the incident happened at around 5 a.m. at SH 95 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. While no one was injured and the tanker cars were empty, the City says they still contained some leftover acid.