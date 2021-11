NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK) - East Texas native and Palestine High School graduate Adrian Peterson will be signing with the Tennessee Titans following the season-ending injury to Derrick Henry.

Peterson, 36, has been a free agent since spending the 2020 season with the Detriot Lions. The four-time All-Pro has accumulated nearly 15,000 rushing yards, putting him at fifth all-time behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders.