S. Florida uses ground attack to pull away from Temple 34-14

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Jaren Mangham ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and scored twice and South Florida beat Temple 34-14 on Saturday.

The Bulls (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) tallied 421 yards on the ground to mark the third time in program history South Florida has topped 400 rushing yards.

South Florida led 17-7 at intermission, and out of the break, Temple (3-4, 1-2) drew within three after Edward Saydee crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

After Spencer Shrader’s career-long 52-yard field goal made it 20-14, later in the third, Kelley Joiner ran it from the 2 to make it 27-14 with 2:41 left in the quarter.

Temple’s D’Wan Mathis threw for 183 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51