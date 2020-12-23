San Jose State finalizing extension with Brent Brennan

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)San Jose State is finalizing a contract extension with football coach Brent Brennan after he led the school to its best season in more than 80 years.

Brennan’s current contract runs through the 2023 season and athletic director Marie Tuite said the school wanted to make a bigger commitment. Brennan says the extension is ”validation” that the program is going in the right direction both on and off the field.

The 19th-ranked Spartans (7-0) beat Boise State 34-20 last week to win their first Mountain West title. They are headed to the Arizona Bowl to face Ball State on Dec. 31.

This is the best record for the school since a 13-0 mark in 1939.

”I feel great about where we are at,” Brennan said. ”I’m really excited about this bowl game. It gives us a chance to focus on this bowl game and put everything we can into playing well there against a very good Ball State team.

”And, it gives me a chance to keep our staff together. I think a big part of our journey is the quality of our assistant coaches and our staff that surrounds the team. For us, to continue moving this program forward with a contract extension and the belief and support of our administration is absolutely critical.”

Brennan is finishing his fourth season at San Jose State. He went 3-22 the first two years before improving to 5-7 last season and then breaking through with a big season in 2020.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25