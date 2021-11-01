Southeastern Louisiana rises to No. 6 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 rankings

(Stats Perform) – When FCS national champion Sam Houston departed the Southland Conference this past summer, the Bearkats knew one of the nation’s better teams would remain there.

Look no further than the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, where on Monday Southeastern Louisiana moved up two spots to No. 6 – the Lions’ highest ranking since they were third in 2014.

Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo called the Lions’ 23-20 win over McNeese on Saturday night the kind of effort that helps a team become championship-level. The Lions (7-1, 5-0) can become that for the third time in the Southland if they win at No. 22 UIW this weekend.

The Lions, who boast the nation’s second-ranked offense behind Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback Cole Kelley, are unbeaten against FCS opponents, with only a 45-42 loss at Louisiana Tech.

Including the Southland showdown, there are five games between ranked teams this weekend. Sam Houston (7-0) and North Dakota State (8-0) enter the important week at No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the national media poll, with No. 21 Princeton (7-0) the only other unbeaten FCS team.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Nov. 1)

1. Sam Houston (7-0, 5-0 AQ7), 1,240 points (40 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 9 Result: 45-27 win at Tarleton

2. North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley), 1,208 (10)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 9 Result: 44-2 win over Indiana State

3. James Madison (7-1, 5-1 CAA), 1,133

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 9 Result: 45-21 win over Elon

4. Montana State (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 1,082

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 9 Result: Open week

5. Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky), 1,013

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 9 Result: Open week

6. Southeastern Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 Southland), 970

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 9 Result: 23-20 win over McNeese

7. Southern Illinois (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 893

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 9 Result: 23-16 loss at then-No. 16 Northern Iowa

8. UC Davis (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky), 854

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 9 Result: Open week

9. South Dakota State (6-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 811

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 9 Result: 47-16 win at Youngstown State

10. Villanova (6-2, 4-1 CAA), 745

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 9 Result: 31-18 loss to William & Mary

11. Montana (6-2, 3-2 Big Sky), 721

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 9 Result: 20-19 win over Southern Utah

12. Kennesaw State (7-1, 4-0 Big South), 698

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 9 Result: 34-30 win over Gardner-Webb

13. Northern Iowa (5-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 693

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 9 Result: 23-16 win over then-No. 3 Southern Illinois

14. ETSU (7-1, 4-1 Southern), 616

Previous Ranking: 13 (tie); Week 9 Result: Open week

15. UT Martin (7-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley), 599

Previous Ranking: 13(tie); Week 9 Result: 17-16 win over Austin Peay

16. Sacramento State (6-2, 5-0 Big Sky), 517

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 9 Result: 27-24 win at Northern Colorado

17. Missouri State (5-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley), 396

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 9 Result: 32-28 win over North Dakota

18. VMI (6-2, 4-1 Southern), 331

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 9 Result: 46-45 win over Samford

19. Jackson State (7-1, 5-0 SWAC), 292

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 9 Result: 28-19 win at Mississippi Valley State

20.(tie) Princeton (7-0, 4-0 Ivy), 277

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 9 Result: 34-16 win at Cornell

20.(tie) William & Mary (6-2, 4-1 CAA), 277

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 9 Result: 31-18 win at then-No. 4 Villanova

22. UIW (6-2, 4-1 Southland), 229

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 9 Result: 48-21 win over Houston Baptist

23. South Dakota (5-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 213

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 9 Result: Open week

24. Weber State (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky), 177

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 9 Result: 40-17 win at Idaho State

25. Eastern Kentucky (6-2, 3-0 AQ7), 139

Previous Ranking: 25; Week 9 Result: 42-10 win over Lamar

Dropped Out: Rhode Island (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Prairie View A&M 34, Chattanooga 20, Mercer 14, Florida A&M 12, Dartmouth 10, Rhode Island 9, Stephen F. Austin 8, Harvard 7, Monmouth 2

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Voters – Stats Perform: Craig Haley, Gary Reasons. ASUN: Patrick McCoy, Mike Parris. Big Sky Conference: Doug Kelly, Tyson Rodgers, Larry Weir. Big South Conference: Brian Cleary, Matt Harmon, Mark Simpson. CAA Football: Scott Klatzkin, Greg Madia, Rob Washburn. Ivy League: Rick Bender, Craig Larson. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Bill Hamilton, Maurice Williams. Missouri Valley Football Conference: Dom Izzo, Mike Kern, Randy Reinhardt. Northeast Conference: Tad Maury, Ralph Ventre. Ohio Valley Conference: Neal Bradley, Kyle Schwartz. Patriot League: Eric Malanowski, Ryan Sakamoto. Pioneer Football League: Cody Bush, Jack Cronin. Southern Conference: David Fox, Jeff Hartsell, Phil Perry. Southland Conference: Zack Carlton, Josh Yonis. Southwestern Athletic Conference: Ronnie Johnson, Travis Jarome, Andrew Roberts. Western Athletic Conference: Josh Criswell, Chris Thompson. National Representatives: Josh Buchanan, Riley Corcoran, Sam Herder, Emory Hunt, Brett Huston, Kyle Kensing, Brandon Lawrence, Jon Passman, Lawrence Smith, Phil Sokol, Reggie Thomas, Jamie Williams.