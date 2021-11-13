Southeastern Louisiana rolls past Northwestern State, 56-28

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Cole Kelley threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth in the first half and Southeastern Louisiana cruised to a 56-28 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Kelly threw 39 yards to Anthony Spurlock on the Lions’ opening drive, then punched it in from the 1 to make it 14-0 after one quarter, threw 38 yards to Gage Larvadain and hit Spurlock again from 9 yards out with four seconds left in the half for a 35-7 halftime lead.

Kelley threw a fourth touchdown pass in the third quarter, hitting Damien Dawson from 35 yards out.

Kelley finished 19 of 22 for 363 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover for Southeastern Louisiana (8-2, 6-1 Southland).

Kaleb Fletcher was 22 of 36 for 226 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northwestern State (2-8, 2-5), but was picked off twice. Fletcher carried 20 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Curtis Williams carried 11 times for 96 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51