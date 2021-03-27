Tarleton State shuts out Northeastern State 38-0

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Steven Duncan passed for 182 yards and a touchdown, and Tarleton State earned the program’s 500th win with a 38-0 victory over Northeastern State on Saturday.

Ryheem Skinner ran for 91 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 27 yards for the Texans (5-2). Derrel Kelley III added 56 yards rushing and a TD run.

Tariq Bitson caught eight passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Douglas had five receptions for 84 yards.

Mark Wheeland caught two passes for 89 yards for the Riverhawks.

The game counted as an exhibition for Division II Northeastern State. The Riverhawks’ last four-quarter football game was Nov. 16, 2019 against Fort Hays State. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association did not develop a formal football schedule for the 2020-21 season.

