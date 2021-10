LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - City of Lufkin officials said that in the past two days, they have gotten several calls of scams targeting the Lufkin Spanish-speaking community.

The scammer calls from +52-899-524-2336 with several different scenarios (a loved one is in trouble, in jail, being held hostage, has had a wreck, etc. in Mexico) and the victim needs to give money in the form of gift cards to the scammer. Some of the increments requested have been up to $10,000.