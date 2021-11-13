Vattiato, Pettaway lead Middle Tennessee over FIU 50-10

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Nick Vattiato threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee rolled to a 50-10 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

Vattiato was 20-of-24 passing for 147 yards with touchdown passes to Jimmy Marshall and Yusuf Ali.

Martell Pettaway had 11 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Frank Peasant and Jaylin Lane each added a touchdown run. Quincy Riley had a 45-yard pick-6.

Pettaway ran untouched along the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown that stretched the Blue Raiders’ lead to 43-3 with about 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Max Bortenschlager was 9-of-20 passing for 68 yards for FIU (1-9, 0-6). Maleek Williams had an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:08 remaining.

