Virginia coach: WR Davis, LB Bennett out with knee injuries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday that wide receiver Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. have sustained ACL injuries during spring practice and will be sidelined until at least November.

Davis, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, was expected to be a major contributor on offense this season. He caught 20 passes for 515 yards, a 25.8-yard average last season. That was the second-best average in the nation. He also had five touchdowns in just eight games.

Bennett, a junior transfer from Georgia Tech, was being counted on to contribute at linebacker, Mendenhall said. The coach said one of the injuries was sustained without contact and the other was a contact injury, but declined to say which was which.

”Those are the only two players that have been injured to this point,” Mendenhall said.

—

