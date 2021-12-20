Widespread talent fills Stats Perform FCS All-America Team

(Stats Perform) – A wide-ranging array of talented players comprised the 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team, announced on Monday.

The team had 110 players representing all 15 conferences and 60 schools.

North Dakota State and James Madison led the way with six selections each, followed by Montana with five, including three first-team choices. The first team included the players invited to the upcoming announcements of the national players of the year: the Walter Payton Award with quarterbacks Eric Barrera’s of Eastern Washington and 2020-21 recipient Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana and ETSU running back Quay Holmes, and the Buck Buchanan Award with linebackers Troy Andersen of Montana State and Patrick O’Connell of Montana and Florida A&M defensive end/linebacker Isaiah Land.

Nicholls offensive tackle P.J. Burkhalter became the first three-time first-team Stats Perform All-American since Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s four straight nods from 2013-16.

—=

2021 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, redshirt senior, 6-1, 210, Eastern Washington

QB – Cole Kelley, redshirt senior, 6-7, 245, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Quay Holmes, redshirt junior, 6-1, 220, ETSU

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., senior, 5-11, 205, South Dakota State

FB/H-Back – Hunter Luepke, junior, 6-1, 236, North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson, junior, 5-9, 170, Stephen F. Austin

WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Central Arkansas

TE – Tucker Kraft, sophomore, 6-5, 255, South Dakota State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Lewis Kidd, senior, 6-6, 311, Montana State

OL – Trevor Penning, redshirt junior, 6-7, 321, Northern Iowa

OL – Cole Strange, redshirt senior, 6-6, 301, Chattanooga

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 313, North Dakota State

OL – Nick Zakelj, fifth year, 6-5, 325, Fordham

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, redshirt senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 251, McNeese

DL – James Houston, senior, 6-1, 225, Jackson State

DL – Nate Lynn, redshirt sophomore, 6-3, 265, William & Mary

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, redshirt junior, 6-2, 296, Chattanooga

LB – Troy Andersen, senior, 6-4, 235, Montana State

LB – Jacob Dobbs, junior, 6-0, 232, Holy Cross

LB – Isaiah Land, redshirt junior, 6-4, 215, Florida A&M

LB – Patrick O’Connell, redshirt junior, 6-2, 225, Montana

LB – Forrest Rhyne, grad, 6-1, 235, Villanova

DB – Markquese Bell, redshirt senior 6-3, 205, Florida A&M

DB – Christian Benford, senior, 6-1, 205, Villanova

DB – Justin Ford, redshirt junior, 6-2, 190, Montana

DB – Darius Joiner, senior, 6-2, 200, Western Illinois

DB – Koby Perry, grad, 6-0, 174, Austin Peay

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, redshirt senior, 5-10, 186, James Madison

P – Brian Buschini, redshirt freshman, 6-0, 219, Montana

LS – Kyle Davis, redshirt junior, 6-0, 219, James Madison

KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR – Warren Newman, senior, 5-8, 175, Jackson State

AP – Xavier Shepherd, sophomore, 6-0, 205, Kennesaw State

AP – Montrell Washington, senior, 5-10, 170, Samford

—=

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Cole Johnson, redshirt senior, 6-5, 215, James Madison

QB – Cameron Ward, sophomore, 6-3, 230, UIW

RB – Isaiah Ifanse, junior, 5-10, 202, Montana State

RB – Ramon Jefferson, redshirt junior, 5-10, 215, Sam Houston

FB/H-Back – Logan Kendall, junior, 6-3, 273, Idaho

WR – BJ Byrd, senior, 6-0, 190, Morehead State

WR – Taylor Grimes, junior, 5-11, 190, UIW

WR – Antwane Wells Jr., redshirt freshman, 6-1, 204, James Madison

TE – Kemari Averett, senior, 6-6, 260, Bethune-Cookman

OL – Michael Corbi, senior, 6-3, 335, Villanova

OL – Matthan Hatchie, junior, 6-2, 310 UT Martin

OL – Braxton Jones, redshirt junior, 6-7, 310, Southern Utah

OL – Tre’mond Shorts, redshirt junior, 6-4, 335, ETSU

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 300, Sam Houston

OL – Matt Waletzko, senior, 6-7, 305, North Dakota

DEFENSE

DL – Brevin Allen, senior, 6-4, 265, Campbell

DL – Bryce Carter, redshirt senior, 6-1, 252, James Madison

DL – Daniel Hardy, senior, 6-3, 240, Montana State

DL – Vaughn Taylor Jr., senior, 6-3, 252, Morehead State

DL – Kobie Turner, redshirt senior, 6-3, 290, Richmond

LB – Adam Bock, sophomore, 6-1, 215, South Dakota State

LB – Jack Cochrane, senior, 6-3, 230, South Dakota

LB – Stone Snyder, junior, 6-3, 240, VMI

LB – Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-1, 225, Princeton

LB – Tristan Wheeler, redshirt sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB – Zy Alexander, freshman, 6-3, 185, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Montrae Braswell, sophomore, 6-0, 190, Missouri State

DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB – Decobie Durant, grad, 5-11, 180, South Carolina State

DB – Devin Hafford, senior, 6-1, 210, Tarleton

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Matthew Cook, sophomore, 5-11, 180, Northern Iowa

P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 221, UC Davis

LS – Matthew O’Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 260, Montana

KR – Isaiah Bolden, junior, 6-2, 205. Jackson State

PR – Jah’Marae Sheread, redshirt junior, 5-7, 175, Florida A&M

AP – Jake Chisholm, junior, 5-9, 191, Dayton

AP – Christian Watson, senior, 6-5, 208, North Dakota State

—=

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Aqeel Glass, grad, 6-5, 215, Alabama A&M

QB – E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown

RB – Malik Grant, junior, 5-7, 200, Sacred Heart

RB – Darius Hale, freshman, 5-11, 215, Central Arkansas

RB – Geno Hess, senior, 5-8, 209, Southeast Missouri

FB/H-Back – Joe Kenny, redshirt senior, 6-2, 253, Rhode Island

WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls

WR – Dennis Houston, senior, 6-2, 205, Western Illinois

TE – Ryan Miller, redshirt junior, 6-2, 221, Furman

OL – J.D. DiRenzo, grad, 6-6, 315, Sacred Heart

OL – AJ Farris, grad, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL – Keenan Forbes, grad, 6-3, 330, Florida A&M

OL – ZeVeyon Furcron, redshirt senior, 6-2, 327, Southern Illinois

OL – David Kroll, grad, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL – Tristen Taylor, redshirt senior, 6-6, 320, Eastern Washington

DEFENSE

DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 260, Sam Houston

DL – Titus Leo, senior, 6-4, 245, Wagner

DL – Shaundre Mims, redshirt senior, 6-0, 276, Charleston Southern

DL – Josiah Silver, freshman, 6-2, 227, New Hampshire

DL – Brayden Thomas, senior, 6-3, 260, North Dakota State

LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, senior, 6-0, 240, UIW

LB – David Hoage, sophomore, 6-3, 250, Northern Colorado

LB – Jalen Mackie, senior, 6-1, 240, Dartmouth

LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, redshirt junior, 5-10, 214, James Madison

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Johnathan Edwards, grad, 6-2, 192, Austin Peay

DB – Zyon McCollum, senior, 6-4, 200, Sam Houston

DB – Davion Ross, sophomore, 5-10, 165, Eastern Kentucky

DB – Michael Tutsie, senior, 5-11, 192, North Dakota State

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, redshirt senior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Kyle Sentkowski, junior, 6-0, 209, Sacramento State

P – Grant Burkett, redshirt freshman, 6-1, 180, Missouri State

LS – Robert Soderholm, senior, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR – Malik Flowers, redshirt junior, 6-2, 200, Montana

PR – Jayden Price, junior, 6-0, 186, North Dakota State

AP – Jaleel McLaughlin, senior, 5-9, 175, Youngstown State

AP – Jacob Saylors, junior, 5-11, 195, ETSU