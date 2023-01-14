CHICAGO (AP)KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday.

Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

Da’Sean Nelson finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (8-10, 2-5). Yor Anei added 13 points and two steals for DePaul. In addition, Umoja Gibson had 11 points and five assists.

Seton Hall went into halftime tied with DePaul 39-39. Dawes scored nine points in the half. Seton Hall used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-48 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ndefo scored seven second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Seton Hall hosts UConn while DePaul hosts Xavier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.