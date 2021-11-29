Needing a break: Snooker player falls asleep during match

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

YORK, England (AP)Still feeling the effects of the coronavirus, a top snooker player fell asleep in the middle of his match in one of the most prestigious events in the sport.

”My head went down and I woke up and I didn’t have a clue where I was,” Mark Williams said after his loss to Anthony Hamilton in the UK Championship late Sunday.

Williams, a three-time world champion and one of snooker’s most charismatic players, was in his chair and in the lead at 3-2 when he nodded off while Hamilton was at the table.

The 46-year-old Williams said he was ”just shattered,” having just returned to action after contracting COVID-19 in October.

”I need to be playing in the mornings, really, or afternoons. The more the day goes on the more tired I get,” said Williams, who lost 6-5 at the York Barbican.

”Thirty years as a professional,” he added, ”that’s the first time I’ve ever fell asleep in the chair.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51