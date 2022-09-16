MADRID (AP)A goal in stoppage time by 37-year-old Alvaro Negredo gave Cadiz a much-needed 1-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday.

It was Cadiz’s first goal of the season and its first victory after it lost the first five games by a combined score of 0-14.

Negredo broke his team’s scoring drought when he used his left foot to score from a pass by Joseba Zaldua. Both Negredo and Zaldua went on for Sergio Gonzalez’s side in the 72nd minute.

The goal by the veteran striker, who has played at several clubs including Manchester City and Sevilla, helped lift Cadiz out of last place.

The loss left Valladolid in 18th place, right in front of Cadiz in the relegation zone.

—

