Nelson, Perez propel Manhattan past Siena 77-72 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Ant Nelson tossed in 24 points and Jose Perez scored 23 to lead Manhattan past Siena 77-72 in overtime in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener on Friday night.

Nelson, who also had five steals, sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT.

Warren Williams finished with 16 points for the Jaspers (6-1), who notched their fourth straight win.

Colby Rogers and Aidan Carpenter topped the Saints (2-6) with 12 points apiece. Jared Billups had 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51