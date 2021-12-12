Nelson scores 13 to lift Navy past Marist 67-61

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Tyler Nelson posted 13 points as Navy beat Marist 67-61 on Sunday.

Greg Summers had 12 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-3). Sean Yoder added 11 points. John Carter Jr. had 10 points.

Ricardo Wright had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-5). Jao Ituka added 17 points. Samkelo Cele had 10 points.

