FARGO, N.D. (AP)Grant Nelson had 20 points in North Dakota State’s 73-64 victory against St. Thomas on Thursday night.

Nelson also added 10 rebounds for the Bison (13-16, 10-7 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 16 points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Andrew Rohde led the Tommies (18-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Brooks Allen added 14 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Parker Bjorklund had 12 points.

