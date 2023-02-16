KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Grant Nelson scored 22 points as North Dakota State beat UMKC 69-58 on Thursday night.

Nelson also had 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Bison (12-15, 9-6 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Tajavis Miller recorded 11 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Kangaroos (11-17, 7-8) were led by RayQuawndis Mitchell, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Shemarri Allen added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for UMKC. Jevin Sullivan also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.