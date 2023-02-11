ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Tyler Nelson had 23 points in Navy’s 70-53 win over Army on Saturday.

Nelson added nine rebounds and three steals for the Midshipmen (15-11, 8-6 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Yoder was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Black Knights (14-13, 8-6) were led in scoring by Ethan Roberts, who finished with 17 points. Jalen Rucker added 12 points, four assists and three steals for Army. Coleton Benson also had eight points.

Navy took the lead with 5:00 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Nelson led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 29-24 at the break. Navy pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Army by 12 points in the final half, as Austin Inge led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Navy visits Lehigh while Army visits Colgate.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.