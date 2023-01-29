BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Nelson scored five of his 22 points in overtime to lead Manhattan to an 81-74 victory over Canisius on Sunday.

Nelson also had five assists for the Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts and Nick Brennen both scored 16. Roberts added seven rebounds.

The Golden Griffins (5-15, 3-8) were led by Jordan Henderson with 22 points and seven rebounds. Xzavier Long pitched in with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Dinkins recorded 11 points and six assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday. Manhattan hosts Siena while Canisius visits Niagara.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.