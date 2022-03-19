NEW YORK (AP)Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday.

Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games.

Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this season.

Nelson scored twice within a span of 1:38 to give the Islanders a two-goal advantage in the early portion of the third period. He completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:40 and set a career high with 27 goals this season.

OILERS 6, DEVILS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Evander Kane scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists, and Edmonton used a four-goal third period to top New Jersey for its fifth straight victory.

McDavid’s empty-netter extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and gave him 90 points on the season. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who have the NHL’s longest active winning streak.

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

Mikko Koskinen finished with 25 saves and improved to 11-1-2 in his last 14 starts. Jon Gillies stopped 34 shots.

PENGUINS 4, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored third-period goals to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona.

Malkin broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 to play. He was stopped on a drive to the net against Scott Wedgewood, but finally corralled the puck and chipped it in for his 11th goal of the season. The Russian center has only played 27 games this season due to injuries.

Playing in front of many Pittsburgh fans in the desert, Crosby picked up a rebound off Jake Guentzel’s shot to score with 3:37 left, and added an empty-net goal with 1:50 to play.

Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, KINGS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and Vegas beat Los Angeles.

Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak.

Evgenii Dadonov, Chandler Stephenson, Mattias Janmark, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights.

Phillip Danault scored for Los Angeles, and Cal Petersen made 19 saves.

WILD 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and Minnesota beat Chicago to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts.

Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves. Lankinen started in goal instead of Marc-Andre Fleury, who could be moved to a contender by Monday’s trade deadline.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLUES 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gus Nyquist, Patrik Laine and Emil Bemstrom each had a goal and an assist, lifting Columbus over St. Louis and sending the Blues to their third straight loss.

Sean Kuraly and Jakub Voracek also scored, and Eric Robinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added two assists in Columbus’ fourth win in five games. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 shots before being replaced by Joonas Kopisalo due to injury in the third.

David Perron had a hat trick and an assist, and rookie Alexi Toropchenko scored for the Blues, who have lost seven of their last nine and cling to second place in the Central Division by a single point over the Minnesota Wild. Ville Husso stopped 22 shots.

