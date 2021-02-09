Nembhard scores 20; TCU rallies late to beat Iowa St. 79-76

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)RJ Nembhard scored 20 points, Kevin Samuel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and TCU rallied late to beat Iowa State 79-76 on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs used an 18-7 run that started with about nine minutes left to build a 77-71 lead with 34 seconds to play. Nembhard had nine points including a dunk and a three-point play during the stretch. The Cyclones pulled within three points twice in the remaining seconds but didn’t get closer.

Nembhard was just 4 of 16 from the floor but made 11 of 13 free throws. He also had a game-high seven assists. Taryn Todd and PJ Fuller added 11 points apiece for TCU.

Rasir Bolton made all 13 of his free throws and finished with 26 points to lead Iowa State. He has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 14 games. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 12 points and Jaden Walker had 10.

TCU (11-7, 4-5 Big 12), which beat Oklahoma State 81-78 that ended a five-game losing streak, has won consecutive games. Iowa State (2-12, 0-9) has lost eight straight.

Iowa State plays at Kansas on Thursday that ends a three-game road swing. TCU plays at 13th-ranked Texas on Saturday.

