ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Jarod Lucas’ 18 points helped Nevada defeat UT Arlington 62-43 on Friday night.

Lucas shot 7 for 16 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (4-0). Darrion Williams added 10 points while going 4 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had eight rebounds and three steals. Will Baker shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Marion Humphrey led the Mavericks (2-2) in scoring, finishing with seven points and three steals. Shemar Wilson added six points and 14 rebounds for UT Arlington. Pedro Castro also had five points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Nevada plays Tulane while UT Arlington takes on Drexel.

