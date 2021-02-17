New era, new look: Jaguars will primarily wear teal at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Coach Urban Meyer’s new-look Jacksonville Jaguars will have, well, a new look.

The Jaguars changed their primary home jersey color from black to teal on Wednesday, switching back to what the franchise wore in its early years. The team says it will don teal jerseys for nearly every home game beginning this fall.

”We’ve heard the fans loud and clear,” equipment manager Jimmy Luck said in a statement. ”As the only team in the NFL that wears teal, we know what this color means to our organization, the 904 (area code) and our entire fanbase. Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise’s greatest moments.

”Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football.”

The Jaguars have worn teal jerseys 114 times in 26 seasons, accumulating a 64-50 record in those games. They are 60-42 at home in teal.

This is the third uniform adjustment in owner Shad Khan’s 10 years. He helped redesign the team’s uniforms in 2013, a move that included two-tone helmets that were widely panned, and then dumped those five years later.

The latest change is part of a franchise overhaul spearheaded by Meyer, who is expected to put his touch on every aspect of what’s been one of the league’s worst franchises. The Jaguars have endured double-digits losses in nine of the past 10 seasons and are coming off their worst campaign (1-15) in franchise history. Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone as a result of the team’s failings.

Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

