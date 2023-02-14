KETK.com | FOX51.com
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 06:53 PM CST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 06:53 PM CST
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)New Mexico State fires men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar in wake of hazing allegations that shut down program.
