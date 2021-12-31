New Orleans tops Belhaven College 94-54

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Derek St. Hilaire, Tyson Jackson and D’Ante Bell scored 11 points apiece as New Orleans rolled past Belhaven College 94-54 on Friday.

Troy Green added 10 points for the Privateers (4-7), who reached season highs in points and assists (25).

Matthew McMillan had 18 points for the Blazers. Nehemiah Womack added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

KFXK Fox 51