FC Cincinnati boss Pat Noonan insists his side are ready for the challenge of facing another of Major League Soccer’s leading teams in New York City, after earning a pair of encouraging results against Philadelphia Union and Orlando City.

Cincinnati sit seventh in the Eastern Conference after taking four points from those top-five opponents, and Noonan believes that will serve them well against Nick Cushing’s men.

Asked whether his side are ready for the challenge of facing the defending MLS Cup champions, Noonan said: “I think so. We’ve shown we can beat good teams in this league.

“I think our last two opponents have been two of the better teams throughout the course of this year.

“To get four points out of those two games, certainly, we’re pleased with, but hopefully it’s the right confidence boost at the right time to face one of the best teams in the league and look to go out and get a result.”

New York saw a nine-match unbeaten run ended by the Union last time out, and Cushing expects another tough encounter when they travel to the TQL Stadium.

“I think you can see they look to play more,” Cushing said of Cincinnati. “They look to keep possession and switch the play more. I think they tried to do that under Jaap Stam, but I think a summer has allowed them to sign players that can play that style a lot better.

“They have good depth in their squad. You see that in the Orlando game – in the changes that they made within the game, and the way they could move players around in the system gave them the opportunity to win the game.

“Bringing in a new head coach has given them the opportunity to really pin that down, so we expect it to be a really difficult game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Brenner

Brenner ended a 12-match scoreless streak on Friday, scoring the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Orlando City. He had managed just six shots on target over his 12-match scoreless run, but that strike should have reinvigorated the pacey Brazilian’s confidence ahead of this contest.

New York City FC – Valentin Castellanos

Having outscored every other MLS player since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, the Argentinian, who has eight league goals this term, will lead NYCFC’s hopes of getting back on track in Ohio.

KEY OPTA FACTS

New York City FC have won all six of their matches against FC Cincinnati in MLS play, scoring at least two goals in every match. NYCFC have scored at least four times in four of those six games, including a pair of five-goal performances.

FC Cincinnati’s win over Orlando on Friday was their seventh victory this season, setting a new club record for wins in a season, surpassing the six wins the club had in its inaugural 2019 season. With 23 points, Cincinnati are one point away from equaling their single-season points record of 24, also set in 2019.

New York City FC lost 2-1 at Philadelphia Union on Sunday, ending a nine-match unbeaten run (W7 D2). The deciding goal was scored in the 96th minute, the latest winning goal NYCFC has ever allowed in MLS.

Valentin Castellanos scored NYCFC’s lone goal against the Union from the penalty spot, his 30th in MLS play since the start of last season (including playoffs), three more than any other player.

Eight of Castellanos’ 30 goals in that time have come from the penalty spot, with only Ola Kamara (10) scoring more penalties in that time in the MLS.