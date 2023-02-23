Nick Cushing wants his New York City FC players to “put points on the board” quickly as they open their season away at Nashville on Saturday looking to regain the MLS Cup.

The Pigeons went into the 2022 season as defending champions, but a 3-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference final saw their chances of retaining the MLS slip through their fingers.

Cushing is hoping NYCFC will hit the ground running this season as they bid to challenge in the Eastern Conference and get their hands on silverware again, telling reporters: “You’re looking to get results in those early games.

“We’ll have a lot of conversations around how we feel we can get off to a better start, how we feel that we can make sure that we put points on the board that gives us a better chance going into the middle part of the season and the end.”

Cushing’s men face a tough start on the road at Nashville, with Gary Smith’s men narrowly beaten in the first round of last season’s playoffs by LA Galaxy, who went on to lose to the eventual champions LAFC in the next round.

Nashville ran out 6-3 winners over FC Cincinnati in their last preseason match, and Smith was pleased with the victory and his team’s overall preparations for the upcoming season.

“(It is) a very productive way to end what has been a very challenging, hardworking and very positive preseason,” Smith said.

“We’ve made some very positive strides each time we’ve played throughout this preseason.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville – Hany Mukhtar

Mukhtar was named 2022 MLS MVP after he was involved in at least one goal in 22 matches during last regular season (23 goals, 11 assists). Only three players in MLS history have been involved in a goal in more matches in a single season: Carlos Vela (25 in 2019), Josef Martinez (23 in 2018) and Chris Wondolowski (23 in 2012). Can he replicate that excellent form again this season?

New York City FC – Matt Freese

With 2021 MLS Cup MVP Sean Johnson departing for Toronto FC, Freese has big shoes to fill between the Pigeons’ sticks after arriving from Philadelphia. Johnson kept 14 clean sheets last season, second in the league, and NYCFC will need Freese to have a strong first season with the team if they are to compete.

MATCH PREDICTION – NASHVILLE WIN

Nashville avoided defeat in both of their previous MLS meetings with NYCFC, recording a win and a draw against them in 2021 despite the Pigeons going on to lift the MLS Cup.

However, the offseason departures of Johnson, Alexander Callens, Maxi Moralez and Santiago Rodriguez mean just three of the 11 starters from the 2021 side remain, and Cushing has a big job on his hands to gel all the new arrivals.

Nashville lost five of their last 12 home matches at the back end of last season but prior to that run, they had gone 25 unbeaten at home, the fourth longest unbeaten home streak in MLS history. If they can show that kind of steely form on their turf again, expect them to come out with a narrow victory over NYCFC to start their season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nashville win: 41.1 per cent

New York City FC win: 29.8 per cent

Draw: 29.1 per cent