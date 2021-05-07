New York City FC-Orlando City Preview

New York City FC head to Orlando City on Saturday looking to put last season’s ludicrous playoff defeat on penalties behind them.

In one of the most remarkable postseason matches in MLS history, Orlando advanced after a scarcely believable shoot-out with NYCFC. The spot-kicks lasted for 21 minutes, in which time the Lions had goalkeeper Pedro Gallese sent off when he looked to have won the tie.

Orlando were also prematurely declared winners before finally progressing following a save from defender Rodrigo Schlegel. The home side twice thought they had triumphed before the victory was complete, yet NYCFC went away feeling they should have instead come out on top.

“We didn’t deserve to lose that game,” coach Ronny Deila said. “We should have won it. So it’s frustrating when you come out of that game going out (of the playoffs).

“I don’t think that way,” Deila said when asked about an opportunity for revenge. “Revenge for me is not always a positive thing.”

Star fullback Anton Tinnerholm disagrees.

“All of us, we’re not really over last year,” he said. “It was a brutal game for all of us and how it ended. We don’t have very good memories from that game, but now we’re stepping into the game on Saturday here to do something. We (have) some revenge to take.”

Orlando midfielder Mauricio Pereyra insists his side’s emotions from the previous meeting are “already gone”, although coach Oscar Pareja said he still expects tensions to run high.

“The matches against (NYCFC) have a tendency to be very emotional. At this stage, every game is so important just to keep building the confidence and to keep adding points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Rodrigo Schlegel

Schlegel will plan for a more straightforward outing this time, protecting Gallese rather than doing his job for him. The centre-back has been an ever-present in an Orlando defence that has conceded only one goal across three matches so far this term.

New York City FC – Anton Tinnerholm

Tinnerholm was substituted in last season’s contentious clash and this week made clear his desire to have some part in putting that result right. He is always a threat for opponents with his energy from right-back.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Orlando City are unbeaten in five straight meetings with New York City FC, winning once and drawing four times, including the penalty shoot-out in last season’s playoffs

– Orlando (W1 D2) are unbeaten through three matches of a season for only the second time in club history. The Lions went unbeaten in their first four matches in 2016 (W2 D2), including a win over NYCFC.

– NYCFC have scored in 10 straight matches against Orlando. They have had only one longer streak of games with a goal against a single opponent (13 straight vs Columbus from 2015 to 2019).

– Tesho Akindele scored Orlando’s fastest ever MLS goal last Saturday, finding the net in just 31 seconds against FC Cincinnati. It was the fastest goal in an MLS match since NYCFC’s Alexandru Mitrita scored after just 30 seconds against FC Cincinnati on September 26, 2020.

– Valentin Castellanos and Jesus Medina are the fifth pair of team-mates in MLS history to each have three goals after their team’s first three matches of a season, and the first since Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz for Seattle in 2019.