New York City FC have faced challenges that they have not encountered before across the start of the new MLS season, says coach Ronny Deila, ahead of their trip to Toronto this weekend.

The Boys in Blue have seen a mixed 2022 so far, stuttering on the domestic front while mounting a serious challenge in the Champions League, with a two-legged semi-final against Seattle Sounders to come imminently.

Just the one league win against Montreal however has left them scrambling for early results, but ahead of his side’s trip across the border, Deila is focusing only on the positives of how his team have responded to pressure.

“I think we had a really good start to the season,” he said. “There have been challenges that we have never been through before and it’s something you learn from.

“Right now, I don’t know what I would do differently because it’s impossible to know if you haven’t tried something else. But in general, I think we are in a good place.

If we could choose that before we started the season that we have four points in the league and in the semi-final of the Champions League, we would be very happy.”

Toronto boss Bob Bradley meanwhile has revealed that his hosts will be without Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, with the teenager set to undergo surgery for a minor issue later this week.

“He’ll have a procedure on [Friday],” he added. “That will tell us more,” said Bradley. “We’re optimistic that it’s not a long-term issue, but it’s important that they get inside and take a look and fix anything that needs to be done.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto – Alejandro Pozuelo

The winger has been a key weapon in attack this term for the hosts, providing them with some real get-in-your-face grit. He’s made a joint-leading 11 successful dribbles at the club, alongside Jayden Nelson, but with a 73.3 per cent dribble percentage to match, he’s boasting a better ration than any other player in double figures.

New York City FC – Maximiliano Moralez

The midfielder has been one of the key performers for getting the Boys in Blue moving forward this season when he’s had the ball at his feet. His 139 accurate forward zone passes is a club-high number, while his 12 attacking assists is a number bettered by only four other players in the MLS so far this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Toronto FC has failed to win any of its last three matches against New York City FC (D2 L1), its longest winless run against NYCFC since failing to win any of the first five meetings (D2 L3). The Reds have had the upper hand in postseason play, eliminating New York City from the playoffs in both 2016 and 2019.

– Toronto’s 2-1 win over D.C. United on March 19 ended a nine-match winless run dating back to the end of last season (D4 L5). Toronto’s last three wins, including the victory over D.C., have all been come-from-behind efforts.

– New York City FC has failed to score in three of its first four matches this season, including both away matches so far. NYCFC failed to score in just two of their first 25 matches in 2021, with the team’s third scoreless match not coming until September 25.

– Alejandro Pozuelo has scored seven goals in seven career games against New York City FC (including playoffs). Pozuelo has not scored more than twice against any other opponent in his MLS career.

– New York City FC held 73.2% possession in its loss to Philadelphia on March 19, the highest possession percentage by any team in an MLS match this season. NYCFC is the only team to hold at least 70 percent of the ball in a match in 2022, doing so twice, but have failed to score or win (D1 L1) in either game.