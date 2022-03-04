Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini called for his side to cut out the mistakes when they host New York City FC in MLS.

The Caps were hammered in their first game as they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Columbus Crew, their fifth defeat in eight season-openers.

Vancouver now have to tackle MLS Cup holders New York,and Sartini implored his team to learn from their mistakes to avert further problems.

“The second goal is very bad from a defensive point. And for me, it’s like stabbing in my heart because there’s a lot of mistakes out there,” said Sartini.

“It’s never the fault of one guy. It’s always at least six or seven.”

Ryan Gauld added: “It was tough You know, no one likes to get beat by any scoreline, but four-nil … that was a tough, tough couple of days.

“It took a couple of days to try and clear it from the system, but it’s a fresh start, hopefully, on Saturday. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Pigeon fell to a late opening-day defeat at LA Galaxy, but New York head coach Ronny Deila believes his side can build on their performance in their first outing since lifting the MLS Cup.

“I think we were working hard in a tough arena and I think we deserved something,” Deila said.

“There was a lot of positives. If we keep games even like this against the best teams we will get points.

“We knew that was it was going to be tough. We made it very even. We just have to build on this – there was a lot of things that were positive – and I’m sure we’ll get our points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Ryan Gauld

Gauld managed four goals and six assists in 18 appearances last season, the Caps will be hoping the Scotsman can replicate that form against the Pigeons.

New York City FC – Maximiliano Moralez

Maximiliano Moralez was the creative spark in their last outing against the Galaxy, registering a game-high three key passes (joint with Victor Vazquez) in an efficient playmaking display.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●New York City FC has won three of the five all-time meetings with Vancouver (D1 L1) including a 3-1 away win in the last meeting in 2019. Both teams have scored at least once in all five games, with four or more goals being scored in each of the last four meetings.

●The Whitecaps opened their season with a 4-0 defeat at Columbus, equaling the second-largest margin of defeat in a season opening match in MLS history. This is the fifth time in the last eight years that the Whitecaps have opened the season with a loss (W2 D1).

●New York City FC’s 1-0 loss at the Galaxy on Sunday made them the fourth defending champion in the last six years to lose their season opener. Only two defending champions, however, have started a season with two straight losses: Toronto FC in 2018 and D.C. United in 2000.

●The Whitecaps failed to hit the target with any of their seven shots against Columbus on Saturday. It was the fourth time since the start of the 2020 season that Vancouver failed to register a shot on target in a regular season match, the most such occurrences in MLS in that time.

●New York City FC has struggled to keep clean sheets away from home, as, including playoffs, it has allowed at least one goal in 14 straight away matches dating back to a scoreless draw at Chicago in August 2021. The 14 straight road games without a clean sheet ties the franchise record, set from May 2019 to August 2020.