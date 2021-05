TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The hottest ticket for car thieves right now is not quite the cars themselves, but something underneath. Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, not only in East Texas but across the nation.

The catalytic converter is a precious piece of metal underneath your car. It is designed to burn hydrocarbons and other toxic ingredients stemming from the exhaust. It was implemented back in 1975 by the Environmental Protection Agency in order to protect the environment. Today, it's an absolute necessity to pass state inspections.